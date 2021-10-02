Ethel Odle

KANKAKEE — Ethel C. Odle, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 23, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alonzo and Alice Sturdy Brunson.
Ethel married Kenneth Odle on July 23, 1961, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 1983.
She had been a secretary at Valspar for 33 years.
Ethel loved taking pictures, traveling, attending plays, making ceramics, and attending and being involved at her church.
She was a member of Central Christian Church.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews, including nephew, Alonzo and Barbara Palmer, of Oak Creek, Wis.; niece, Lana Witthoft, of Kankakee; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and numerous great-great-great-nieces and great-great-great-nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister and brother-in-law, Doreen and Alvin Palmer.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.