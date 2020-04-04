BUCKINGHAM — Mrs. Ethel “Marie” Holmes, 84, of Modoc, S.C., and formerly of Buckingham, passed away March 21, 2020.
Private graveside services were held at Red Hill Baptist Church in Edgefield, S.C.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Shriners’ Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.
Funeral arrangements are by Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Greenville, S.C.
Please sign her online guestbook at edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!