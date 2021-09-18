Ethel Delaney

KANKAKEE — Ethel Louise Delaney, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home.
Ethel was born March 8, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Sarah A. Sheppard. Ethel was married to Herbert DeLaney Jr. on Aug. 9, 1958.
She was employed with the State of Illinois Human Services Mental Health division and retired after 36 years. She was also employed at Duane Dean Behavioral Health and retired after 14 years.
Ethel was a commissioner with Kankakee Housing Authority and served on the Board of Elections.
She was a member of Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, Kankakee, and the Red Hat Society.
Ethel leaves to cherish her fond memories, special son, Christopher Williams, of Kankakee; stepdaughter, Velva (Charles) Pryor, of Florissant, Mo.; grandchild, Carmen DeShawn Thompson; great-grandchild, Charlie R. Thompson; special nephews, Laredo Anderson, Donald Brown and James (Tammy) Brown; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Awaiting her arrival in Heaven are her husband, Herbert DeLaney Jr.; her mother, Sarah Sheppard; brother, Donald Brown Sr.; niece, Tina Brown; and nephew, Darin Mitchell.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church in Kankakee, with the Pastor Lori K. Holmes officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.