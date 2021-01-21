KANKAKEE — Esther Lois Donley, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Jan. 18, 2021).
She was born March 16, 1937, in Bloomington, the daughter of Austin and Rosabelle Lindley. She married Donald Donley on June 8, 1957. They shared 63 years of marriage together.
Surviving are her husband; daughter, Kathy (Jim Wilkerson), of Albany, N.Y.; son, Roger, of Houston, Texas; two granddaughters, Molly Wilkerson, of Los Angeles, and Erin Wilkerson, of Boston; five brothers, Russell, of Glenview, her twin, Lester (Letty), of Frankfort, Harold (Kay), of Morton, Robert (Jeanne), of Culcairn, New South Wales, Australia, and Ray (Pearl), of Morris; one sister, Alice Determann, of Wheeling; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Lindley, of Chicago.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and three brothers Austin, Lyle and Kenneth Lindley.
Esther and Don met at Southern Illinois University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. As a lifelong learner, she earned a Master’s Degree in Reading and another Master’s in Library Science later in life. She took additional courses to qualify to teach high school English in Illinois. She taught in public schools in Missouri, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois from the elementary level through high school English, with first and second grades being her favorites.
From her beginnings in rural Illinois, she lived in Ghana, West Africa, where she was connected to the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu; and in Nairobi, Kenya where she was librarian and first grade teacher at the West Nairobi School; and in Entebbe, Uganda where she taught first-grade with Wycliffe Associates. She also taught first-grade in Saudi Arabia where her husband was connected to a hospital.
An in-person, masked and socially distanced worship service in celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Manteno Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. The service will also be streamed over Zoom. Please contact a family member for the Zoom link.
Memorials may be made to the church.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
