WATSEKA — Estella McCullough, 70, of Watseka, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 23, 1949, in Iroquois, the daughter of Lester and E. Frances (Ratliff) Cotter. Estella married Patrick McCullough on Sept. 7, 1969, in Watseka. He preceded her in death March 18, 2017.
Estella had a cosmetology license and was proud to be a farm wife. She enjoyed attending farm shows and county fairs with her husband. Estella loved going to events for her kids and grandchildren as well as watching TV and movies.
Surviving are one daughter, Latisha “Tish” (Ron) Hotllter, of Watseka; two sons, Patrick Jr. (Bridgett) McCullough, of Kankakee, and Anthony (Maria) McCullough, of Cumming, Ga.; two brothers, Lavonne (Elizabeth) Cotter, of Onarga, and Calvin (Mary) Cotter, of Watseka; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Measaw (Mike Horney), Kasandra “Kasi” (Derek) Johnson, Corey Measaw, Mathew Measaw, Liam, Owen and Elli McCullough, and Reese, Aniston and Xander McCullough; two great-grandchildren, Kindle and Kendra Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerome Cotter; and one sister, Beverly Cotter.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Deacon Pat Skelly will officiate. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery as well.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!