Erwin Goodwin

WESLEY TOWNSHIP — Erwin B. Goodwin, 89, of Wesley Township, passed away Friday (May 22, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Born Aug. 21, 1930, in Ritchie, Erwin Brock was a son of Philip and Myrtle Brock-Goodwin. His parents preceded him in death.
Erwin was raised in Wilmington, and graduated from Peotone High School.
On Dec. 20, 1953, Erwin married Marlene Ann Gill at her grandma Gill’s farm in Green Garden Township.
In the beginning of their marriage, Erwin was serving in the U.S. Army, which led the newlyweds to call Junction City, Kan., their first home.
After his honorable discharge, they relocated back to Illinois, where they settled in Wesley Township.
Erwin was a member of the Ritchey United Methodist Church, where he was the treasurer.
For more than 50 years, Erwin was a dairy and grain farmer and was a member of the Brown Swiss Association. As a child, he participated in the 4-H Club.
Erwin enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing with Marlene, as well as their trips to Branson, Mo. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He loved his family and will always be remembered as the “jokester” who had a joke for every person he met.
Surviving are his two children, Ken (Debbie) Goodwin and Janet (David) Sullivan, all of Wesley Township; three grandchildren, Danielle (Brian) Spangler, of Avon, Ind., Katie (Ryan) Rose, of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Kristyn Goodwin, of Elwood; four great- grandchildren, Mason Spangler and Ella, Addison and Everett Rose; one sister, Helen McGranahan; brother-in-law, Glenn (Sharon) Gill, of Manhattan; sister-in-law, Carolyn Gill, of Joliet; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene, on April 1, 2017; two brothers, William and Frank Goodwin; one sister, Phyllis Summers; and brother-in-law, Norman Gill.
Per Erwin’s wishes, green flameless cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Ritchey United Methodist Church or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
