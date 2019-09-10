Ersell Greenlee Tomal, 99, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Heritage Woods Nursing Home in Watseka.
She was born April 2, 1920, the daughter of Lee Ran and Maggie (Guthrie) Hathcock, in Vandale, Ark. Ersell married Earnest Cannon. She later married Murl Greenlee on Oct. 13, 1942, during this union five children were born, and they were married almost 43 years prior to his death Oct. 9, 1985. She then married George Robins and later married Joseph Tomal.
Ersell worked in the cotton fields when she was young. She worked for dry cleaning businesses for 30 years and retired from Key Cleaners in Kankakee.
She loved sewing, crocheting, quilting and spending time with her loving family. Ersell was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are three daughters and a son-in-law, Bonnie (James) Haney, of Chaffee, Mo., Melba Valarezo, of Kankakee, and Tereasa Clodi, of Clifton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Dixie Kathleen Moser, of Fremont, Calif., and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Lynn Greenlee; a daughter, Martha Berry; three grandchildren; two brothers, Earnest and Paul Hathcock; and two sons-in-law, James Berry and Larry Clodi.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Schreffler Funeral Homea, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
