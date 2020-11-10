REDDICK — Eron Michael Ryan, 41, passed away suddenly at home in Reddick, on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) due to complications from diabetes.
Eron was born Dec. 19, 1978, in Ransom, the son of Dianna and Michael Ryan.
After high school, he learned a trade and became an accomplished maintenance professional. He was an avid traveler and lived in Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Illinois. His most recent job was at the Prairie View Lutheran Home in Danforth. He really enjoyed his interactions with his co-workers and the residents. Eron will be missed by his family and friends and his beloved dogs, Newton and Daisy.
Surviving are his son, Blake Patchett, of Campus; parents, Dianna and Jason Zimmer, of Reddick, and Michael Ryan, of Homosassa, Fla.; siblings, Tara (Carl) Walker, of Rowlett, Texas, Meghan Ryan, of Bloomington, Justin Zimmer, of Bloomington, and Kate (Richard) Gaffield, of Fargo, N.D.; nephews, Tyler and Cody Walker; nieces, Ellie and Peyton Gaffield; grandfather, Ed Zimmer, of Reddick; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Marilyn and Marvin Gibson, of Windom, Texas, Lester and Florence Ryan, of Ransom, and Linda Zimmer, of Reddick.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, until the 7 p.m. funeral services at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory.
All attendees are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!