BOURBONNAIS — Ernest “Jerry” J. Carroll, 80, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Momence, passed away Sunday (June 5, 2022) at the Bickford House Independent and Assisted Living in Bourbonnais.
He was born Nov. 6, 1941, in Baxter, Ky., the son of James C. and Wilma O. Carpenter Carroll. Jerry married Carolyn Blanton on Feb. 11, 1961 in Harlan, Ky. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn Carroll, of Momence; surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Mary Carroll, of Momence, Jeff and Rosa Carroll, of Momence, and Darren and Cathy Carroll, of Bradley; and one daughter, Melissa Carroll, of St. Anne; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Jerry has four surviving sisters, Joan Howell, of Dyersburg, Tenn., Brenda Lozano, of Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Nancy Rodriguez, of Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Suzie Knuckles, of Chicago.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, James Carroll; and one grandson.
Jerry retired from the Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, after 35 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Momence.
Jerry enjoyed woodworking, blacksmithing and karate.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, June 9, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life, both at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The committal service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, also at Cotter Funeral Home, followed by interment in Momence Cemetery, Momence. The Rev. Bill Steger will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.