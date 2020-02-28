Erik Norgard

MANTENO — Erik V. Norgard, 39, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at his home.
He was born May 20, 1980, in Chicago Heights, the son of Kenneth E. and Gloria (Zimny) Norgard. Erik married Gabriela Chavez Medina on Feb. 23, 2011, in Kankakee.
Erik was an employee of XPO Logistics in Joliet. He was a graduate of North Newton High School in Morocco, Ind. Erik enjoyed listening to music and tinkering around the house.
Surviving are his wife, Gabriela Norgard, of Bourbonnais; two stepsons, Elisandro Varela and Bryan Varela, both of Bourbonnais; one stepdaughter, Jazmin Varela, of Bourbonnais; his mother and stepfather, Gloria and Terry Tracy, of DeMotte, Ind.; two sisters, Sonya Norgard and Shawn Figura, of Grant Park, and Janeen Norgard, of DeMotte, Ind.; two stepsisters, Lori and Jeff Arnold, of Steger, and Sheri and David Eke, of Cook, Minn.; one stepbrother, Robert Tracy, of DeMotte, Ind.; one nephew, Jonathan Santoro; and two nieces, Kaitlyn Santoro and Hannah Norgard.
Preceding him in death were his father; and stepsister, Val Tracy.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
