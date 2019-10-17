Erica Lynn Paulissen’s life was taken Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at the age of 21.
She joined our world on Dec. 15, 1997, in Kankakee.
Erica’s focus, maturity, warmth and intelligence will be her legacy.
While managing the Maple Street Dairy Queen and growing her own beauty and wellness business with ItWorks, she was five classes away from a dual Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting and Finance from Governor’s State University. An officer of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Erica was driven overall to succeed as a female entrepreneur and support those around her in discovering their purpose.
She valued authenticity and inclusion.
Quiet, poised and observant to a stranger, Erica’s lifelong passions for literature, music and world culture were undeniable as you got to know her.
She was a lover of travel and adventure with an endless imagination. The world Erica dreamed of exploring here on earth was small compared to the world she was able to create within her mind.
During her short life, Erica dedicated her energy to developing a sense of pride and purpose that will continue to inspire.
Erica was ultimately dedicated to her family and friends. Surviving are her parents, Debbie (Healy) and Jeff Paulissen, of Kankakee; paternal grandmother, Myrna (Monjon) Paulissen; maternal grandparents, Judy and Harold “Buck” Healy; aunts and uncles, Dave and Sue (Emling) Paulissen, Linda Manley, Kathy Gill, Colleen (Paulissen) and Aaron Pool, Randy and Erin (Laurence) Paulissen; her cousins, Katie (Paulissen) and Patrick Hillman, Sarah Paulissen and Andrew Robert, Andy Paulissen, Taylor (Manley) and Dalton Rude, Dawson Gill, Jordan Gill, Kyle Pool, Sydney Pool, Noah Ruiz, Jackson Loehring, Finn Paulissen, Theo Paulissen and Graham Paulissen; and best friend, Angel Souligne.
Preceding her in death were her paternal grandfather, Henry “Ron” Paulissen, and infant aunt, Susan Paulissen, both formerly of Kankakee.
Memorials may be made for a future literacy project in Erica’s name.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, West Court Street, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the 2 p.m. memorial service, also at the funeral home. A candlelight celebration of life is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Riverfront Park Gazebo in Bourbonnais.
“For we will never say goodbye to you.
Because goodbyes mean forever,
And that we’ll never meet again.
However, we don’t believe this to be true,
That is why we say, I’ll see you soon.” — Erica Paulissen
