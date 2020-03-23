SLIDELL, LA. — Eric Joseph Nelson, of Slidell, La., passed away at the age of 50, on Wednesday (March 18, 2020).
He died from diabetic complications, at his father’s home in Bradley.
Eric Joseph Nelson was born Jan. 31, 1970, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born to the Rev. Al Nelson and Christean Aslinger Nelson, of Dwight. He joined his older sister Joan and had many close cousins.
He graduated from Momence High School in Momence, where he played football and was involved in theater. He was also active in Nazarene church camps and Bible quizzing competition. He graduated summa cum laude from Olivet Nazarene University with a degree in Biblical literature and went on to earn his Masters of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary.
Eric married Susan Moore, of Country Club Hills, on May 22, 1993, in Bourbonnais.
He served in pastoral ministry as an ordained elder of the Nazarene church in Minnesota, Illinois and Louisiana.
Eric enjoyed spending time with his family, reading literature and biographies, history, politics, music, cooking, debating, all sports (but especially Chicago sports), technology and spending time with his cats.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Nelson, of Slidell, La.; children, Nathaniel Nelson, of Fort Carson, Colo., Benjamin Nelson and fiancé Ivanna Adams, of Slidell, La., and Lydia Nelson, of Slidell, La. He also leaves behind his father, Al Nelson, of Bradley; and his sister, Joan (Daniel) Pontarelli, of DeKalb. He loved his two nephews, Christopher Moore and Joseph Pontarelli; and two nieces, Alexandria Pontarelli and Madeleine Moore.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Christean Aslinger Nelson.
There will be a private burial in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!