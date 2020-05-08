Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...HARD FREEZE LIKELY TONIGHT... * WHAT...A HARD FREEZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...TONIGHT. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS IN THE 20S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&