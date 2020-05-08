KANKAKEE — Eric Merry, 97, of Kankakee, passed away May 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 12, 1922, in London, England, the son of Edward T. Merry and Agnes Bowling.
Although schooled to be a Royal Marine like his father, Merry chose to join the Royal Air Force during World War II. He served from 1940 to 1946, first as an air gunner and then as a dispatch rider. He was stationed in North Africa and then Italy where he fought in the infamous battle of Monte Cassino.
His book, “The Penguin’s Progress,” which details his war experiences, was published in 2017. His memories also were accepted into the Imperial War Museum archives in London.
He was a graduate of Westminster University in London, majoring in photography and cinematography. He worked more than 30 years for United Dairies, the largest dairy company in the UK, as an industrial photographer and later as a director of public relations.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Bernice Morgan. He is survived by his current wife, Sherry, whom he married in 2005 after relocating to the United States; his son, Paul, and wife Linda, and a grandson, Nathan, of Marlow, England.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
