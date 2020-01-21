Engel Kaufmann

WATSEKA — Engel Anne Kaufmann, 84, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
She was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Clifton, the daughter of Wilbur and Caroline (Schuring) Paris; and they preceded her in death. Engel married Harry L. Kaufmann on Feb. 4, 1956, in Milford; and he also preceded her in death April 24, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda (Steven) Hamrick, of Cissna Park, and Sondra (Steven) Knapp, of Watseka; one sister, Linda (Bob) Crawford, of Milford; one brother, Doug (Julie) Paris, of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Jami (David) Berry, Jason (Kimberly) Hamrick, Adam (Deena) Knapp, Andrew (Jamie) Knapp and Alex (Natalie) Knapp; and nine great-grandchildren, Caera Berry, Devin Berry, Lauryn Hamrick, Adyn Hamrick, Katelyn Hamrick, Hudson Knapp, Luke Knapp, Sophia Knapp and Oliver Knapp.
Engel was a member of Watseka First United Methodist Church and the VFW Auxiliary. She was employed at JC Penny’s in Watseka for 23 years where she always enjoyed visiting with her customers. Engel’s greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka; and from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Watseka First United Methodist Church. Pastor Kara Berg will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Watseka First United Methodist Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
