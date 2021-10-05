Emily Taylor

MANTENO — Emily (Canada) Taylor, 98, of Manteno, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Manteno Springs nursing home.
She was born July 29, 1923, in Belknap, the daughter of William and Anna (Boss) Canada. Emily married Warren T. Taylor on Dec. 31, 1939, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He preceded her in death March 31, 2003.
Emily was an occupational therapist at the State Hospital in Manteno, for 35 years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, making arts and crafts, quilting, gardening and cooking. Most of all, Emily loved spending time with her family.
She was a lifetime member of Manteno Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jim Stauffenberg, of Manteno; one sister, Iva McHugh, of Vienna; eight grandchildren, Pam (Jeff) St. Aubin, of Manteno, Brian (Shelly) Stauffenberg, of Manteno, Tracy (Jeff) Campe, of Bourbonnais, Tammy Taylor, of Goreville, Angie Pritchett, of Goreville, JoAnn (Eric) Goins, of Goreville, William Taylor, of Mississippi, and Katie (Damien) Milligan, of Harrisburg; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Thomas Taylor; and seven siblings.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, until the 11 a.m. memorial service Thursday, Oct. 7, at Manteno Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. Inurnment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to Manteno Church of the Nazarene or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.