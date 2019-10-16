Emily June (Blanchette) Christensen passed away peacefully Sept. 20, 2019.
She was born June 14, 1935, in Bradley, and grew up in Kankakee, where she attended St. Joseph Seminary for grade and high school, an education she treasured. Emily was active in all sports, but especially enjoyed tennis.
After graduating, Emily worked for Armour Pharmaceuticals in Bradley, where she met the love of her life, Bill. They were married Sept. 11, 1954, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, and settled in Bourbonnais, until a job change for Bill in 1967 precipitated their move to the East Coast.
They lived in Princeton Junction, N.J., where they raised their seven children. All of their children attended St. Paul’s Elementary School, Princeton, N.J., and Notre Dame High School, Lawrenceville, N.J. Emily worked as a floral designer in the Chicago area and in Princeton, N.J. She retired from Carter-Wallace in Cranbury, where she worked as an executive assistant.
After Bill’s passing in 2009, Emily moved to Sewell, N.J., where she lived until September of 2018, when she moved in with her daughter, Laurie, in Indianapolis, until her death at home.
She was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan through good times and bad and spoke fondly of her trips to Wrigley Field. She loved all animals but especially her cats, Lucy and Ethel, who were with her at the end.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William Raymond Christensen “Bill;” parents, Edmond and Anna (Christensen) Blanchette; six brothers, Robert, Albert, Willard, Eugene, Leon and Paul Blanchette; and three sisters, Dorothy Reardanz, Patsy Morris and Judy Baker.
Surviving are her children, Gregory and Mary Ann Christensen, of Schnecksville, Pa., Laurie Ruzick, of Indianapolis, Ind., Marcia and Marc Mucelli, of Princeton, N.J., Rita and Roland Piccioni, of Glassboro, N.J., Randy and Dana Christensen, of Huntington, Mass., Darrin and Joyce Christensen, of Ewing, N.J., and Gary and Kathleen Christensen, of Morrisville, N.C. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, until the 11 a.m. Mass. Private burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee, next to her husband and many family members.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago, online at mercyhome.org; Good Counsel Homes of Southern Jersey, online at goodcounselhomes.org; Camden County Animal Shelter, Attention: Development Staff, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Road, P.O. Box 475, Blackwood, NJ 08012 or for Masses.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!