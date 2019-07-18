Emilio Ivan Gonzalez was born on July 12, 2019, in Chicago, the son of Juan and Amber Nolte Gonzalez. He passed away July 17, 2019.
Surviving are his parents; three sisters, Sofia Ramirez, Roselyn Ramirez and Juliana Gonzalez; one brother, Juan Miguel Gonzalez; maternal grandparents, Robin and Susan Nolte; maternal great-grandparents, Jerry Brant, Peggy Dalton and Charolette Nolte; paternal grandmother, Soledad Martinez Garcia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding little Emilio in death were his maternal great-grandparents, Shirley Brant, Charles Nolte and Vern Dalton; paternal grandfather, Miguel Gonzalez Perez; paternal great-grandparents, Jose Gonzalez Perez and Gabina Perez Albarado and Elfego Martinez Castillo and Leonor Garcia Pasten; Please add another preceded in death before the aunt and uncle: his brother, Mateo Gonzalez; uncle, Pedro Gonzalez; and aunt, Candelaria Carmona.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Doug Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.
