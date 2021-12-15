BOURBONNAIS — Emilie Chaplinski, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Dec. 10, 2021) in Kankakee.
She was born June 6, 1929, in Nurnburg, Germany, the daughter of Hans and Katherine (Nefzger) Boscher. Emilie married Donald Chaplinski on Nov. 15, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. He preceded her in death Dec. 12, 1993.
Emilie came to the United States in January 1952 and became a United States citizen June 12, 1957.
She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, and a member of the Kankakee Needleworkers Guild and The Quiltmakers of Kankakee.
Emilie retired from working at Bunge Edible Oil.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Patricia Chaplinski, of Bourbonnais; one sister and brother-in-law, Inge and Gerhard Klupp, of Nurnberg, Germany; two grandchildren, Claire Chaplinski (Michael Saineghi) and Scott (Carla) Chaplinski, all of Bourbonnais; and three great-grandchildren, Vera Saineghi, Lila Saineghi and Melody Chaplinski.
In addition to her husband, Donald Chaplinski, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services were held. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Bishop McNamara Catholic School Endowment Fund.
