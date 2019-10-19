Elsie E. Storm, 90, of the Crescent City area, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
She was born April 22, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Eva (Ducat) Hammende. Elsie married Francis F. Storm on Dec. 7, 1946. He preceded her in death April 17, 2002.
Elsie took great pride in being a farmer’s wife, and had milked cows for about 35 years.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Crescent City, as well as the Crescent City Woman’s Methodist Group and Grandmothers Group of Crescent City. An avid Chicago Cubs fan, she was happy to watch the team win the World Series. Elsie was also an avid Bingo player, enjoyed going out to eat and spending time at Plato with her family and friends.
Surviving are her five children, Linda (Gordon) Thompsen, of Martinton, Larry (Marla) Storm, of Monticello, Ind., Gary (Donna) Storm, of Watseka, Debra (Chuck) Tibbetts, of Herscher, and Jerry (Nancy) Storm, of Crescent City; one sister Justine Collins, of Louisiana; one brother, Vernon (Donna) Hammende, of Florida; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Russell Hammende.
Per Elsie’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date, with inurnment to follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church of Crescent City or Crescent Iroquois Fire Department.
Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!