GILMAN — Elmer M. Leydens, 92 of Gilman, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at his home.
He was born Nov. 16, 1927, the son of Matthew and Minnie (Zeedyk) Leydens, in Danforth. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Dale Leydens; one sister, June Bayston; and one grandson, Jason Leydens.
He married his spouse of 70 years, Inez Cook, on Feb. 18, 1950, in Gilman. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Pam (Tim) Morris, of Waterloo, and Cathy (Mike) Zirkle, of Saint Amant, La.; two sons, Kim (Terry) Leydens, of Gilman, and Kevin (Barb) Leydens, of Gilman; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Julie) Morris, Kerey (Jennifer) Leydens, Kaylee Leydens, Kyle (Missy) Leydens, Erica (Jonathon) Wahls, Ansley (Sam) Fox, and Christy (Stephen) Drago; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ralph (Sharon) Leydens, of Clifton.
Mr. Leydens was a member of Zion United Church in Gilman.
He began his career Nov. 8, 1950, with Uhlman Grain. He then served as superintendent at Continental Grain Company, retiring Aug. 1, 1990.
Elmer served in the U.S. Army where he received the Army of Occupation Medal and the Japan World War II Victory Medal.
He enjoyed all aspects of his life that involved spending time with his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
