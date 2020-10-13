Elmer Kohler

CHEBANSE — Elmer W. Kohler, 91, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at his home.
He was born Aug. 23, 1929, in Watseka, the son of Carl and Ida (Rife) Kohler. Elmer married Jean L. Brough, in Onarga, on Jan. 13, 1954. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Hilleary, of Kankakee; four sons, Larry Kohler, of Ashkum, Earl (Peg) Kohler of Crescent City, Chuck Kohler of Ashkum, and Dale Kohler, of Clifton; one sister, Norma Tooley, of Chatsworth; one brother, Loren (Sandy) Kohler, of Watseka; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Maurice Saxsma; brother-in-law, Rufus Tooley; and one grandson, Joshua.
Mr. Kohler was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and tinkering.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
