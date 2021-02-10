BRADLEY — Elmer F. “Butch” Fries, 94, passed peacefully to our Lord on Friday (Feb. 5, 2021) from his home.
Butch was born July 8, 1926, in Brookville, Ind., the son of Elmer W. and Alma Margaret (Schuck) Fries. He married Carol Jean Shockley on June 16, 1951, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Batesville, Ind. She preceded him in death Dec. 31, 1978.
Butch proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946.
He graduated in 1950 from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry degree. In 1952, his thesis was published in “The Journal of Organic Chemistry.”
Upon completion of his university degree, Butch became a lacquer chemist and was employed by Mobil Chemical for more than 30 years.
An avid baseball fan, he thoroughly enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds. He loved playing Bingo and card games, especially Euchre. Butch relished almost all foods. His favorites were a vanilla long john for breakfast and ice cream for dessert in the evening. Cherry pie was a favorite also. Most of all, Butch valued spending time with his family. He corresponded regularly with family members who lived in other states.
Butch was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley for many years, and upon retirement, he enjoyed serving daily Mass. Throughout his life, Butch humbly performed acts of kindness. For example, one year at Christmastime, he purchased gift certificates for a hamburger, fries and drink for each student in the church’s elementary school.
Undoubtedly, Butch’s faith in God, his generosity, his loving nature and his radiant smile are truly his legacy.
He will be immeasurably missed by his children, Kevin Fries, of Bradley, and Sue Baker (Richard Jr.), of Kankakee; 14 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles (Jean Brockman); sister, Cathryn Dickey (Donald Sr.); sister, Maxine Muldoon (Philip Jr.); and son, Kevin’s, significant other, Karen Ninis.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Shortly following the visitation, also on Saturday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines if you plan to attend the services.
Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or online at upliftedcare.org
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.