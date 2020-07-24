KANKAKEE -- Ellissa C. Williams, 36, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 18, 2020) at her home.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Due to CDC restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing; capacity limit is 50 people.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
