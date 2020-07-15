KANKAKEE — Ellen Lee Kietzman, 80, of Kankakee, passed away June 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Betty (Ellis) Schmidt. Ellen married Butch Kietzman on March 31, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nev. He preceded her in death Nov. 4, 2000.
Ellen worked at the Kankakee Area Special Education Cooperative for more than 20 years.
She hosted and ran the Limestone Park District Senior Citizens’ Luncheon, volunteered for the Bingo-Boomers of Limestone, and coordinated with Meals on Wheels for Boomers of Limestone.
Ellen enjoyed gardening, crafting, birdwatching and singing at Crazy Joe’s in Kankakee.
She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ.
Surviving are one son, Mitch Ferrias, of Aroma Park; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Bill Peters, of Batavia; five grandchildren, Brianna Ferrias, Brooke Ferrias, Connor DeKeyser, Devin DeKeyser and Mia Ferrias; one great-grandchild, Maclin Merrill; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Judy and Roger Ham, of Raleigh, N.C., and Betsy and Neil Talbert, of Sun City West, Ariz.; one brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Bette Schmidt, of Carter Lake, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Butch Kietzman, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Ellen’s family “would like to express special gratitude toward Ellen’s two caretakers, Christine Muncy and Angel Muncy. Both treated Ellen as their own family member with much love and support. Their hard work and kindness will always be appreciated.”
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18, until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Private inurnment will be at a later date in Onarga Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
