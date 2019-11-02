Ellen Elizabeth “Gal” Galeaz (nee Halloran), 89, formerly of Campus, left this world Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) to watch Cubs legends Ernie Banks and Ron Santo continue their Hall of Fame careers.
She was born Nov. 24, 1929, on the family farm in Reddick, the daughter of Jean and Gerald Halloran. After navigating the Great Depression and graduating from Reddick High School in 1947, she left the farm. She attended Illinois State University, and married her future dance partner, Candido “Andy” Galeaz, on June 19, 1950, at Sacred Heart Church in Campus. Despite Ellen being a diehard Cubs fan and Andy being a lifelong Cardinals fan, they were married for 54 years.
The family said, Given the couple’s Catholic, Irish, and Italian lineage, it was no surprise that they had seven children. Surviving are her children, Anton (Anita) Galeaz, of Campus, Thomas (Melinda) Galeaz, of Bloomington, Candi Kresl, of Kankakee, Nancy (Richard) LaReau, of Murphysboro, Dino (JoAnn) Galeaz, of Campus, Gina (Richard) Thompson, of Kankakee, and Kristal (Dean) Fritz, of Bourbonnais. After becoming a mother, she adopted her “Gal” moniker and was an attentive grandmother and great-grandmother to her 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Andy; her brother, John “Jack” Halloran; her sister, Carol Olson; and her son-in-law, James Kresl.
In addition to her lifelong love of big band music and ballroom dancing, Gal was a card enthusiast and could be frequently found playing euchre, pinochle, bridge and poker. When she wasn’t “getting the cards,” Gal could also be seen supporting her family members at various sporting activities.
Gal enjoyed casinos and would gleefully report any wins to her family and greet them with her patented “Gal look” if they inquired about any losses. She was always up for a trip to Disney World and multiple rides on “It’s a Small World.”
In addition to being the matriarch of the Galeaz family, Gal worked as a customer service specialist at the Kmart in Pontiac, served as a secretary at Reddick High School, and assisted Andy in his upholstery shop in Dwight.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at St. John Paul II Catholic Parish, West Campus, 953 South Ninth Ave., Kankakee. Private burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
