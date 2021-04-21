Ella Miller

BOURBONNAIS — Ella M. Miller, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (April 19, 2021) at her home.
She was born July 14, 1932, in Painesville, Ohio, the daughter of Almond and Ruth Mae Davis Miller.
Ella had been a nurse and a caregiver.
She enjoyed gardening and reading. She loved spending time with her family and her pets.
Surviving are two daughters, Valerie Hatley, of Bourbonnais, and Linda (Tom) O’Neal, of Indiana; one brother, Ralph (Linda) Miller, of Ohio; numerous grandchildren, including Dyonis Miller; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and six siblings.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
