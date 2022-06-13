Ella Eckhoff

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected through Wednesday.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and
Iroquois Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MATTESON — Ella was born with her twin sister on June 28, 1933, the daughters of Martin and Hulda Bruder, at their farmhouse in Matteson.
Ella was brought into the Christian faith and was made into a child of God through holy Baptism in their farmhouse on July 15, 1933. On March 30, 1947, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Matteson, with her given scripture verse being Hebrews 13:5, “Be content with such things as you have. For He hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” The family farm was where Ella spent her childhood.
At age 16, she went to work at the Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago.
She was united in holy matrimony to Norman Eckhoff at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Matteson, on April 5, 1953; and was blessed with 61 plus years of marriage.
Ella was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for 50 years.
She had a passion for farming, researching family history, traveling and reading.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Norman; sister, Esther; and son, David.
Surviving are her daughter, Bonnie Borms, of Clifton; sons, Jeffrey (Gayle) Eckhoff, of Tuttle, Okla., Jerry Eckhoff, of Moore, Okla., and daughter-in-law, Nancy Eckhoff, of Grant Park; brother, Martin Bruder, of Matteson; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Grant Park.