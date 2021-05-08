BOURBONNAIS — Elizabeth “Sue” Johnson, 81, passed away peacefully May 1, 2021, at her home in Bourbonnais.
Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim. Also surviving are her children, Bill (Linda) and Bob (Lesa), all of Bourbonnais, and Kathleen (Dave), of Iowa City, Iowa; four grandchildren, Christopher (Samantha), Ashley, Alexander and Nicholas; and two great-grandchildren, James and Isabelle.
She was born in 1939 in North Minneapolis, Minn. Sue graduated from the University of Minnesota and taught elementary school in Minneapolis prior to making family moves to Washington, Boston, Chicago and then retirement in Buffalo, Minn.
Sue was a life-long teacher and volunteer with leadership roles in many children’s, church and community groups. While living in Buffalo, she was a Wright County Master Gardener and maintained the gardens at Camp Courage Special Needs Camp. Sue was an active member of the Bethlehem United Church of Christ, Maple Lake Community Theater and the Little Eagle Lake Association. She loved reading, teaching, gardening, crafting and doing nice things for people. She very rarely left a meeting without having volunteered to do something and rarely left a garden center without a plant needing some TLC in her hand. She saw value and potential in everybody she met.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Research or a charity of of the donor’s choice. Alternately, in her honor, please help someone in need of mentoring or emotional support.
No public services are planned.
