KANKAKEE — Elizabeth Rae Springer, 22, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 18, 2022, in San Diego, Calif.
Elizabeth was born in Kankakee, on Nov. 8, 1999, the daughter of James and Sarah Springer.
She was affectionally called “Liz” or “Lizzie.” Lizzie attended Kankakee School District 111 schools, graduating in 2018 with honors. While in school, Lizzie was involved in volleyball, orchestra, choir and art club. Upon graduation, she entered San Diego State University, San Diego, Calif. She was a psychology major due to graduate this May. Elizabeth was very involved in her sorority, Sigma Lambda Gamma.
While at home, Lizzie was a diligent employee at Poor Boys. During her high school years, she also worked at Oberweiss and Culver’s. When she had some down time, she loved hanging out with friends or binge-watching “Law and Order Special Victims Unit” and watching movies.
Lizzie was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her parents, James and Sarah Springer, of Kankakee; one brother, James Springer Jr., of Kankakee; her maternal grandfather, Richard Hardaway, of Kankakee; aunts, Barbara Portinga, of Bourbonnais, Sheila (J. Damon) Hardaway-Cain, of Beckley, W.Va., and Sheri Hardaway, of Kankakee; and uncles, Dale (Polly) Hardaway, of Kankakee, and Allen Hardaway, of Norfolk, Va.
Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, Lee and Virginia Springer; and her maternal grandmother, Olamae Hardaway.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Shane Spellmeyer officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
