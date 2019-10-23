Elizabeth A. Rutan, 66, of Buckingham, passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at her home. She was born Oct. 11, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Paul and Barbara (Zelhart) Clutz. Elizabeth married Don Rutan. Elizabeth loved flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Limestone. Surviving are her husband; two sons, Jeremy and Angelia Rutan, of Cabery, and Donald Rutan and his fiancé Tasha, of Donovan; two grandchildren, Colton and Avelyn; her mother, Barbara Clutz, of Buckingham; one sister, Cindy Bowers, of Bourbonnais; and one brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Karen Clutz, of Buckingham. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Paul Clutz. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery in Union Hill. Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com. (Pd)
