MADISON, WIS. — Elizabeth “Lizzy” Scray, 27, of Madison, Wis., passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) in Chicago.
She was born Jan. 4, 1993, the daughter of Sherry Ashcraft Wheeler and Eugene James Scray III.
Lizzy is survived by her husband, Anh Phan, whom she married June 9, 2018, in Chicago. She is also survived by her parents; four brothers, Eugene “Jimmy” Scray IV, Stephen Scray, Lance Scray and Alexander Scray; two sisters, Morgan Scray and Zahara Scray; maternal grandmother, Anna Marie Wheeler; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lizzy earned her bachelor’s degree from Knox College and her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
She was beloved by all who knew her because of her intellect and social awareness. Lizzy was sweet, kind and had a thoughtful nature and love for everyone.
Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, Eugene Scray Jr. and Frances Ruth Scray; and maternal grandfather, Gilbert E. “Gib” Wheeler.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 N. Merchant St., Kankakee. The Rev. Charles Wheeler will officiate.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
