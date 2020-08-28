KANKAKEE — Elizabeth “Beth” LaMie, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at her home, following a courageous fight against cancer.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Born in Papineau to Beaucie and Dorothy Trost Collette on Nov. 3, 1947, she grew up in Beaverville, Bradley and Chebanse. From an early age, her parents taught her the value of hard work and helping others.
Beth enjoyed simple pleasures, including wood carving, writing books, traveling, camping, fishing, quilting, scrapbooking, doing crossword puzzles and eating chocolate. She doted on her grandchildren, family and friends. Her dry wit and sense of humor always kept people on their toes.
Her career included jobs in banking and manufacturing at A.O. Smith in Kankakee and Milwaukee, Kohler Company, and IBM Corporation. In 2007, Beth began a second career as a personal historian to help people save their family stories. Everyone has a story to tell. She especially enjoyed hearing about their experiences and encouraging them to write about their lives for future generations. During her career as a writer, she happily completed some 15 booklets, memorials, tributes and full-length books for clients.
She married Lynn LaMie on Dec. 19, 1981, in Kankakee. A year later, they moved to the Milwaukee area in Wisconsin.
Beth participated in various groups and civic organizations, such as 4-H, Toastmasters, Zonta International, National Speakers Association and Association of Personal Historians.
Surviving are her husband, of Kankakee; son, Jason (Amber) Domke, of Mount Prospect; stepson, Jeff (Elizabeth) Lamie, of Freemont, Calif.: stepdaughters, Nancy Smith, of Chebanse, and Teri (Norm) Lancaster, of Herin; three sisters, Joanne Coriell and Patricia Collette, of Pontiac, and Barbara (Bob) Buehler, of Ocala, Fla.; two brothers, Pete (Ann) Collette, of Solon, Iowa, and Mark (Bow Lea) Collette, of Fredericksburg, Va.; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Arlyn) Rabideau, of L’Erable, Sharlene (Alan) Zima, of Washington, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Gary (Pat) Lamie, of Chebanse, and Jim (Leslie) Lamie, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexandra Domke, of Mount Prospect; stepgrandchildren, Christopher Glazik, Jonathan Glazik, Joe (Cari) Hendershott, Cari (Erik) Wright, Brian Staples, Nicole Staples and Kylie Staples; multiple stepgreat-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend, Beverly Riordan, of McHenry.
Preceding her in death were her parents; grandparents; and brother, Tom Collette.
Beth’s philosophy of life can be summarized by the saying, “Live well, laugh often, love much.”
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s wishes.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!