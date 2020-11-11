KINGMAN, IND. -- Elizabeth E. Brasel, of Kingman, Ind., passed away Nov. 3, 2020, in Kankakee.
Elizabeth was born Feb. 15, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ralph and Marjorie Brasel.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph and Marjorie Brasel; and siblings, Kenneth Brasel, John Brasel and Mary Brasel.
Survivors include her sister, Marilyn Corlett (husband, John), of Spring Lake, Mich.; many nephews and nieces; 26 great-nephews and great-nieces; and one great-great-niece. Also surviving are Tommie Brasel, of Santa Fe, N.M., and Bobbi Brasel Jacobson (husband, Bruce), of Glenarm.
She was blessed with many friends who loved her and were with her during her illness. They include Shaylene and Lori Ader-Steinhauser, Tamara and Terri Morris-Taylor and Verna Powell.
Liz was a certified sign language interpreter and during her life-long career she was able to make many friends in the deaf community. She loved to camp and take trips in her RV.
She loved her house on the lake, her dogs, Trivit, Sheba and Buddy, and creating a beautiful yard. She loved Jesus, and believed he welcomed all into his kingdom.
