WABASH, IND. — Elizabeth Nelda Ann “Betty” Benjamin, 73, of Wabash, Ind., passed away at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at Wellbrooke of Wabash Assisted Living in Wellbrooke, Ind.
She was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Bruno and Yvonne Nelda (Pellitier) Boudreau.
Betty was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph Seminary High School in Kankakee. She married Norman L. Benjamin, in Bourbonnais, on April 26, 1969.
She was a homemaker and attended the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wabash.
Betty enjoyed playing Bingo, and spending time with Norm and her family.
She had lived in Wabash since 1985, after moving there from Country Club Hills.
Surviving are her husband, Norman L. Benjamin, of Wabash, Ind.; two sons, Dennis L. Benjamin, of Wabash, and Walter C. (Amanda) Benjamin, of Lagro, Ind.; two brothers, Vince Boudreau, of St. Louis, Mo., and Tim Boudreau, of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, until the 6:30 p.m. rosary service at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, Ind. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Levi Nkwocha officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of St. Bernard at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.
Please sign her online guestbook at grandstaff-hentgen.com.
