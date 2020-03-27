KANKAKEE — Elinor K. Barber, 76, of Kankakee, passed away at her home on Wednesday (March 25, 2020).
She was born May 9, 1943, in Flora, the daughter of William and Thelma (Wilson) Glover. Elinor married Tony Barber, in Kankakee, in 1994.
Elinor worked at CSL Behring for 41 years until she retired. During her leisure time, Elinor was an avid bowler, competing in many tournaments on the state and national levels. She also enjoyed knitting, traveling, playing cards, exercising at Riverside Health and Fitness Center, and loved spending time with and cooking for family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Tony Barber, of Kankakee; her children, Jill (Javier) Bautista, of Chebanse, Gina (Kenyon) Sadler, of Bradley, Troy (Wanda) Raymond, of Minnesota; her stepsons, Tony Barber, of Kankakee, Edward (Dana) Barber, of Kankakee, and Michael (Susan) Barber, of Lake Villa; her siblings, Betty (Clifford) Emert, of Edwardsville, William Glover, of Thermopolis, Wyo., and Michael (Gail) Glover, of St. Charles, Mo.; as well as 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister-in-law, Janet Glover.
Due to the current situation, a private burial will be at a later date. Elinor will be laid to rest in St. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.
Those who wish may leave memorials in Elinor’s name to the family for donation to the Chebanse Grade School for special needs programs.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhome.com.
