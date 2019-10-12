Eliner “Elly” Meierle, 81, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Oct. 7, 2019).
She was born Oct. 12, 1937, in Watseka, the daughter of William Romine and Flossie (Pullen) Romine. Eliner married Lawrence “Larry” Meierle Jr., in Pontiac, on April 8, 1960.
Elly retired after working as an electronic assembler.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends over coffee, as well as gardening, reading and bird watching. Some of her favorite sports teams to watch were the Cubs, Bears, Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos.
Elly enjoyed watching basketball games. She will be a shining star in heaven and greeted by many who have loved her and gone before her, her family said. And no doubt the “life of the party” around the golden table there as well, with her dog, Peaches, in her arms.
Surviving are her daughters, Lori Ann (Jerry) Taylor, of Ennis, Mont., and Susan L. (Larry) Stockwell, of Loveland, Colo.; grandson, Brian; great-grandchildren, Seth and Dylan; special friend, Dave Myers, of Watseka; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Bud Romine; and sisters, Marlene Redman and Evelyn Eilts.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, until the 3 p.m. celebration of life at CornerStone Church in Woodland. Private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to CornerStone Church.
