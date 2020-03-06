KANKAKEE -- Eli Frank Miskovich, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at his home in Kankakee.
He was born June 3, 1952, in Wakefield, Mich., the son of Eli and Betty Lou (Brozzo) Miskovich.
Eli served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Surviving are his partner of 28 years, Darlene Brandt, of Kankakee; two brothers, Rick (Janel) Miskovich, of Ewen, Mich., and Larry (Veronica) Miskovich, of Ironwood, Mich.; and several nieces and a nephew.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, James Miskovich.
Mr. Miskovich belonged to the Kankakee Homebuilders. He worked in construction all of his life, mainly being involved with water proofing and damp proofing and owned Eli’s Dampproofing in Kankakee.
Eli and Darlene enjoyed 23 years living on the river where he enjoyed boating and hosting parties.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to ICARE Shelter in Iroquois or Hospice of Kankakee Valley Hospice.
