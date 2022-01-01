Elease Gholston

Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.