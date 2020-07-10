CLIFTON -- Eleanora E. Shipley passed away at Merkle-Knipprath Countryside Nursing Home in Clifton, on Monday (July 6, 2020) as a result of natural causes.
She was born May 12, 1933, in Morris, the second youngest of five children of Mary Micetich and George R. Wray.
Eleanora graduated from Mazon High School and worked as a telephone operator.
She married William S. Shipley on Aug. 4, 1961. He preceded her in death.
She graduated with honors from Illinois State University at the age of 50 and began a career in social work. She administrated homes for the developmentally disabled and was on the board that created and named SHOWBUS Services.
Surviving are her children, William (Ellen) Shipley, George (Gina Kiss) Shipley, Valerie (Dennis Skelly) Shipley and Chuck (Jennifer) Shipley; grandchildren, Will Shipley, Jason Shipley, Michele Ramsey, Matthew Shipley, Lauren Johnson, Jennifer McConnell, Travis Skelly, Dwight Shipley, Benjamin Shipley, Sarah Skelly, Andrea Avalos, Frank Shipley, Alarik Campbell, Nathen Shipley and Austin Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Merkle-Knipprath Countryside activities or the charity of the donor’s choice.
A celebration of life is pending.
