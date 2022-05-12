Eleanor Qualls May 12, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DETROIT, Mich. — Eleanor Qualls, 72, a former Kankakee County area resident, passed away May 1, 2022, in Detroit, Mich.Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.Please sign her online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you