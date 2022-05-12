DETROIT, Mich. — Eleanor Qualls, 72, a former Kankakee County area resident, passed away May 1, 2022, in Detroit, Mich.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

