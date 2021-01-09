MANTENO — Eleanor Jackson, 91, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 6, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 31, 1929, in Morris, a daughter of John and Catherine (Broderick) Bols.
She was raised in Morris, graduated from Morris High School, and went on to attend Gallagher Business College, Kankakee.
Toward the end of World War II, she worked at the Joliet Arsenal, before marrying Nobel “Keith” Jackson. In addition to making their home in Rockville Township, together they farmed and raised their family. She worked alongside Keith both in the fields and with the cattle. Later, she worked at Marshall Field’s in Louis Joliet Mall, where she was a manager and worked for more than 30 years until her retirement.
Eleanor was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Wilmington, and the Wilmington Recreation Club. She served as a 4-H Leader for many years, and took great pleasure in flower gardening and vegetable gardening.
Surviving are her children, Judi Jennings, of Foristell, Mo., and Jerry (Barb) Jackson, of Wilmington; grandchildren, Stefanie (Greg) Behme, of Collinsville, Matt Jackson (Jennifer Doss) and Kathi (Mark) DePoister, all of Manteno, and Scott (Janet) Jennings, of Boise, Idaho; great-grandchildren, Alex Behme, Ellie Behme, Izzy DePoister, Lincoln Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Jayla Nitsche, Blake Nitsche and Maryanne Jennings; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth Bols, of Morris, Eloise (Kenny) Bertrand, of Manteno, and Bobby (Janice) Gordon, of Bourbonnais; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Keith (2004); son-in-law, Charlie Jennings (2020); and siblings, Frances (Howard) Clennon, Leonard (Winona) Bols, Kathleen (Robert) Lawrence and Edwin Bols.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and Eleanor and Keith will be laid to rest together at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.
Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!