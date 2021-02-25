IROQUOIS — Eleanor J. Hamrick, 92, of Iroquois, passed away Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
She was born July 3, 1928, in Cissna Park, the daughter of Emil and Martha (Siegle) Muehling. Eleanor married Lloyd F. Hamrick, in Kentland, Ind., on July 28, 1951. He preceded her in death Aug. 26, 1977.
Surviving are one son, Kevin (Dorothy) Hamrick, of Donovan; two grandchildren, Derick (Chelsey) Hamrick, of Fowler, Ind., and Alison (Brandon) Setty, of Donovan; two brothers, Larry (Arlene) Muehling, of Watseka, and Ross (Nancy) Muehling, of Fishers, Ind.; and two sisters, Linda Kottke, of Buckley, and Phyllis Ehmen, of Watseka.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; four sisters; and one granddaughter, Alexis.
Mrs. Hamrick was a member of Iroquois Methodist Church in Iroquois. She taught elementary and special education for more than 40 years. She belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma where she was a founding member of the Iroquois County chapter and was recognized for 55 years of service. Eleanor volunteered with Iroquois County Relay for Life, American Cancer Society and American Red Cross blood drives.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, until the noon memorial service at Iroquois Methodist Church in Iroquois. The Rev. Vicki Killus will officiate. Burial will be in Amity Cemetery in Goodwine.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to The Eleanor Hamrick Memorial Scholarship to be used for future educators.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.