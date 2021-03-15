GRANT PARK — Eldon Henry Matthias, 92, of Grant Park, passed away Saturday (March 13, 2021) at his home.
He was born June 14, 1928, in Grant Park, the son of Henry and Emma (Huhnemorder) Matthias.
On Sept. 26, 1953, he married LaVerne Jean Kurth. She preceded him in death March 22, 1995.
He was a lifelong resident of Grant Park, where he farmed his entire life. He enjoyed farming with his family. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.
Eldon served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1955 to 1957.
Surviving are his son, Bruce (Marlene) Matthias, of Grant Park; a grandson, Slava Matthias; two sisters, Agnes Hanover, of Grant Park, and Rosella Werhmann, of Beecher.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant grandson, Matthew Matthias.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. The Rev. Cory Estby will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Grant Park.
Everyone asks that you please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund.