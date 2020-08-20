Eldon Marcotte

MOMENCE — Eldon L. Marcotte, 79, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at Westwood Oaks Senior Citizens Living in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 13, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Clarence and Florine McCullough Marcotte. Eldon married Loraine Marcotte on April 18, 1964, in Beaverville. She preceded him in death June 16, 2016.
Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Terese “Terri” and David Parmely, of Grant Park, Julie and Michael Rauch, of Normandy, Tenn., and Mary Jones, of Momence; one son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Amber Marcotte, of Momence; seven grandchildren, Tyler Jones, Raelynn Parmely, Jessica Rauch, Nicole Parmely, Adrianna Jones, Makenna Marcotte and Levi Marcotte; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Jeanne Marcotte, of Momence, and Steven and Rosemary Marcotte, of The Villages, Fla.
Preceding him in death were his parents; stepmother, Ruth E. Marcotte; and one son-in-law, Steven Jones.
He worked as a farmer in the Momence area, was a welder and retired from his landscaping business.
Eldon served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963.
He enjoyed antique cars and tractors and going to toy shows. Eldon was an avid Cubs fan and loved the outdoors and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, past member of the Knights of Columbus and Antique Car Club. Eldon also served on the St. Patrick Academy School Board and St. Patrick’s Parish Council.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. The Rev. Peter Jankowski will officiate.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church and/or the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
