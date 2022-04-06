KANKAKEE — Elder Alfred Willie “Big Al” Williams, 79, of Kankakee, traded this earthly life for his eternal life with the Lord at 9:02 p.m., from Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, on March 27, 2022.
Visitation for Elder Williams will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional time for viewing will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Agape Ministries Church of God in Christ, 1701 167th St., Hazel Crest, IL 60429.
Pastor Alfred W. Williams was born Feb. 3, 1943, the son of Alfred Williams and Rose Lee Green, in Marvell, Ark. His parents preceded him in death. He was the oldest of 10 children. Alfred was raised and educated in the Marvell, Ark., School System. In 1967, he moved to Chicago, and met the love of his life, Mary Louise Wright. On Oct. 18, 1969, they were married. To this union two children were born.
Alfred was employed at Presbyterian St. Luke Hospital, Arrow Motor Transit, US Steel and retired after 35 and half years at Roadway Express.
He served as watchman in the Kankakee City Council. He was a Little League Coach for four years. He loved young people. He would have cookouts for all levels of school graduates.
In 1972, Alfred was called to preach God’s word. In 1978, he was ordained as an Elder in the Church of God in Christ. Elder was also Sunday school superintendent for the Jackson Tabernacle COGIC. In 1981, Elder Williams felt the call to pastor. Elder Williams served as Pastor of the True Holiness COGIC in Kankakee for 39 years. He was also the District Evangelist for Dr. Jackson, General Superintendent of the District, and he served as first assistant to the State Evangelist Department under Pres Emmett Rule. Later, he became State Evangelist of the Northern Illinois Jurisdiction COGIC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Theodore R. Williams; two brothers, Paul Haskins and Alfred Steve Williams; and a sister, Linda Williams.
Alfred will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Louise Williams, of Kankakee; his daughter, Felicia Woodard, of Pembroke Township; grandchildren, Jamico Franklin, Deneka Franklin, Theodore Williams, II, Anthony Williams, Aaron G. Woodard, Trinyte Woodard and Tristian Woodard; great-grandchildren, Leillani Avant and Delsius Avant Jr.; his brothers, Alvin (Edwina) Haskins, Tyrone (Angie) Haskins, of Chicago, Rickie Haskins, Keith Haskins, of Madison, Wis., Michael Haskins, of St, Paul, Minn.; his sister, Patricia Haskins, of Chicago; along with a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, several brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends; his True Holiness Church family; his special eating buddies, Elder John Lane, Pastor Jesse Johnson and Rev. Leroy King and his Northern Illinois Jurisdiction family.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.