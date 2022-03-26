CUSTER PARK — Elda Mae Hackl (nee Von Alven), 87, of Custer Park, passed away Wednesday (March 23, 2022) at Beecher Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beecher.
She was born Nov. 18, 1934, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Harry Sr. and Mearl (nee Selk) Von Alven. Her parents preceded her in death.
Elda married Edward Joseph Hackl Jr. on Aug. 7, 1954, in Sollitt.
They settled in Custer Park, where they raised their three children.
Elda was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.
She previously worked for City National Bank in Kankakee, for many years.
Elda loved flowers, baking and was an avid Chicago Bulls fan. Most importantly, she enjoyed family get-togethers and spending time with her husband attending different events such as tractor shows. Elda was always dressed to impressed and looked forward to her weekly salon appointments.
Surviving are three children, Douglas E. (Debra) Hackl, of Manteno, Cynthia K. (Anthony J. “Tony”) Sitar Jr., of Marseilles, and Dennis L. “Poncho” (Jill) Hackl, of Franklin, Ky.; six grandchildren, Shelly Hackl, Jason (Joan) Hackl, Darren Hackl, Kelly Hackl, Ashlee (Christopher) Herbold and Anthony “Tony” Sitar III; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Makayla, Aubrey, Jordan and Lilly; one great-great-granddaughter, Olivia; one brother, Gerald (Carol) Von Alven, of Beecher; sisters-in-law, Carol (Ken) Bruns, of Sollitt, Amelia (the late Harold) Schriefer, of Grant Park, and Mary Ann (Steve) Lindahl, of Elgin; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Joseph Hackl Jr. (Oct. 9, 2013); three brothers, Frederick (Evelyn) Von Alven, Harry (Kathy) Von Alven Jr. and James Von Alven; and sister-in-law, Dolores Junker.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Private interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.