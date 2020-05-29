KANKAKEE — Elcor Lauran Bolz “Tiny” (nee Noble), 92, passed away May 24, 2020.
She was born in Joliet, on Oct. 30, 1927, the daughter of Richard William Noble and Emily Irene (nee King) Noble.
Elcor’s name was given to her by her mom, Emily, whose siblings were Elcor’s aunts and uncle: Ella, Cora, Laura and Antone (Elcor Lauran). Elcor’s mother was raised during the Pandemic of 1918, Diptheria, Polio and she lost siblings from these diseases. Elcor lost two sisters, Ellamine and Annette, as infants before she was born, so her mom was creative with her name. Elcor never liked the name but her grandmother liked the “Tiny” baby, so she went by that nickname her whole life.
She was raised in Joliet and graduated from the Joliet School District and then she raised her children in Joliet. She worked numerous jobs. Her hobbies included reading, crafting, vacationing, spending time with her children and grandchildren, along with taking care of her mother, until her death.
In 2005, she moved to the Kankakee area to be close to her daughter, Pamela. She enjoyed her retirement years, reading, taking coffee breaks, playing cards with friends, coloring and yarn crafting. In the past two years, she had lived with her daughter because of poor health. Hospice of the Kankakee Valley cared for her until her death.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Charles Veryl Noble; an infant daughter, Sandra Regenold; a son, Dwayne Dean Bolz; and a son-in-law, Danny McCallen.
Surviving are her sons, Timothy (Victoria, nee Winarski) Bolz, of Appleton, Wis., and Daryl (Brenda, nee Stevens) Bolz, of Joliet; daughters, Pamela (Edward) Lanoue, of Kankakee, and Cindy (the late Danny) McCallen, of Joliet; daughter-in-law, Sheila (nee Turner) (the late Dwayne Dean) Bolz; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private funeral will take place and interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.
For information please call 815-744-0022.
Please sign her online guestbook at chsfuneral.com.
