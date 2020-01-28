NAPERVILLE — Elaine Schultz Thoreson, known and loved by all as “Grammy,” was born on Sept. 12, 1918, and passed away at 101 years old in the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 2020. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for years, though she had no other health problems. She died very peacefully with no pain or discomfort.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Stella Schultz; and by her 16 brothers and sisters, Martha, Eleanor, Charles, Marie, Francis, Bernice, Margaret, Ann, Irene, Jack, Frank, George, Raymond, Dorothy, Simon and Joey, all of whom were raised in a three-bedroom house in the small town of Washburn, Wis., on the shore of Lake Superior.
Elaine attended Northland College and sang in their traveling choir, touring the country. In 1941, she married Carl Vernon Thoreson, also from Washburn. She gave birth to three daughters, Judy (Layne), Jane and Joan (Harrison). Elaine was a full-time homemaker who was active in her church, and an expert gardener who raised prize-winning African violets from her own seeds. She was a caring neighbor and friend, and an active (and fierce) Bridge player.
She was grandmother to Walker Layne, and Carl and James Harrison; and great-grandmother to Claire Layne, and Ella and Ava Harrison. She and Carl were the kind of grandparents who attended every ball game, concert and birthday party.
They were married for 58 years until Carl died in 1999, and she remained in the family home after his death, in her later years with the help of daughter Joan and her husband Bill. In 2016, her health declined to the point where the Hospice workers estimated she had only a few months to live, and she needed to be institutionalized. Her final home was The Springs of Monarch Landing, Naperville. She liked the place so much she decided not to die, and lived happily for another four years under the loving care of the nurses and staff at The Springs, and to whom her family is eternally grateful. In her last days, she was attended by the caring people of Angels’ Grace Hospice.
She was a sweet and gentle soul who was always there for those around her, who loved God and her family and friends, and is now reunited with the only love of her life, her husband, Carl.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
Please sign her online guestbook at friedrich-jones.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!