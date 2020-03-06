TORRINGTON, WYO. -- Elaine Eftikia (Jassimides) Thompsen, 80, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, Torrington, Wyo., with the Rev. Bruce McBurney officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Cards and letters can be sent to Cindy Thompsen at 1263 Wendy Lane, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
Elaine was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Neptune, N.J., the daughter of the Rev. Paul C. Jassimides and Marika (Isaakidou) Jassimides. Elaine married Donald R. Thompsen on Nov. 22, 1950. He preceded her in death Aug. 18, 1982.
Surviving are two children, Kelvin Thompsen, of Rapid City, S.D., and Cindy (Charles Tarter) Thompsen, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; four grandchildren, Beau (Heather) Anderson, Bayle (Luke Baker) Anderson, Brenna (Tanner) Leckenby and Taylor Thompsen; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Leila Anderson and Calla Leckenby; one sister, Theodora Coleman, of Columbia, Md.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Elaine was a successful business women, owning several businesses, as well as buying/selling real estate. She enjoyed renovating and flipping condominiums; loved shopping for anything, especially her "Dooneys;" and wouldn’t go a day without knowing what was happening on the stock market. Elaine loved spending holidays with her family, teaching her grandchildren how to cook Spanakopita and Avgolemono Soup. She is a beloved member of her family and will be dearly missed.
