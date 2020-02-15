Elaine Juergens

DANFORTH — Elaine E. Juergens, 97, of Danforth, passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
She was born Jan. 19, 1923, the daughter of Otto and Emma (Rosenthal) Schroeder. Elaine married Lloyd Muller. He preceded her in death. She then married LeRoy Juergens. He also precedes her in death.
Surviving are one son, Dick (Kathy) Juergens, of Massachusetts; a niece, Marcia (Rick) Toalson, of Texas; two great-nephews, Brandon (Nicole) Toalson and their daughter Alexis Toalson, and Jason (Jamie) Toalson and their children Kerrigan and Krosby Toalson; one grandson, Erik Juergens; a dear friend, Tammy Dieken, of Danforth; and Elaine’s “Iowa Girls,” Connie Kuekan, Sandy Butler, Susie Kluesner and Julie Shallow.
In addition to her husbands, Lloyd Muller and LeRoy Juergens, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lois Sparenberg; and one son, John Juergens.
Elaine worked as a bookkeeper for Danforth-Gilman Grain Company for more than 47 years. She was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church and the Danforth Historical Society. Elaine enjoyed people watching, going for drives, getting take out to K&H Restaurant, Dairy Queen for ice cream and playing Euchre. She was a fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Burial will follow in Danforth Reformed Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
